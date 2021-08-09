Need health insurance? Ohioans can sign up in special enrollment session

“Every American deserves access to quality, affordable health care – especially as we fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said when announcing the new enrollment session. “Through this Special Enrollment Period, the Biden Administration is giving the American people the chance they need to find an affordable health care plan that works for them.”

On average, one out of four enrollees on HeathCare.gov will be able to upgrade to a higher plan category that offers better out of pocket costs at the same or lower premium compared to what they’re paying today, according to HHS.

Explore New medical facility to open at Union Village in Warren County

The open enrollment session has been billed to help people who lost job-based insurance during the pandemic as well as to make sure people maintain coverage in the midst of a health emergency.

Before the enrollment period was opened, people who lose job-based coverage could still have enrolled in health insurance on the marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act. But the new enrollment session also comes with marketing and outreach to encourage sign ups.

People who want to enroll or re-evaluate can get one-on-one help making a decision. Federally-qualified health centers generally have enrollment specialists on staff.

Primary Health Solutions has certified application counselors who help community with the enrollment process. Individuals in Butler and Montgomery counties who need assistance can call 513-454-1111 and try extensions 1432, 1019 or 1540 to reach an application counselor.

“The Biden Administration has made it more affordable to purchase plans. We want encourage anyone without insurance to call us,” said Ronda Croucher, with Primary Health Solutions.

How to get personal help enrolling

There are several ways to apply and enroll into affordable health coverage: