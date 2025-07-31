New owner picks up downtown Dayton Coolidge Wall office building

Auditor’s Office records show the sale price as $550,000. The seller is identified as THMG10 West Second. The date of the sale was given as July 24.

The building is home to the Coolidge Wall law firm. The building is sometimes called the “Coolidge Wall” building.

Business records show that the registered agent for Dayton Property LLC is the founder and chief financial officer of a mattress retailer, Layla Sleep, in New Haven, Conn. The LLC uses a Orange, Conn. UPS store as a mailing address, according to the transaction’s conveyance record.

A message seeking comment was left for the agent, Akrum Sheikh.

Sheikh has been invested in property previously, buying a former school property in Hartford, Conn. for $750,750 last year, according to a newspaper report.

Recent marketing material for the building says just over 67,000 square feet of the more than 120,000 square feet there are available to lease, with suites ranging from nearly 1,400 square feet to 15,300 square feet.

A message was also left for a Coolidge Wall representative.