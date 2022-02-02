Hamburger icon
Record number of Dayton region job commitments reported by Dayton Development Coalition

Business
By , Dayton Daily News
16 minutes ago

Companies committed to creating more than 4,264 new jobs in the Dayton region last year, and to retaining more than 3,298, according to the Dayton Development Coalition’s 2021 annual report released today.

“As the Dayton Region continued to emerge from a global pandemic, the region set records for jobs committed and number of projects. The region had the second-best year for payroll and capital investment,” according to a news release issued Wednesday in advance of the coalition’s annual meeting at Carillon Historical Park.

The highest number of jobs committed previously was 3,880 in 2018 and the most projects were 45 in 2012, according to the coalition.

“After two years of a pandemic, our community has been transformed in more ways than we realize,” said Jeff Hoagland, coalition president and CEO. “We’ve had to adapt to changing circumstances, including the way we do business. In 2021, we saw companies tap into opportunities to transform not just their operations, but how we travel, how we manufacture, how we shop, and how we communicate.”

New projected payroll in 2021 totaled more than $165.5 million and pledged capital investment totaled $854.8 million. All of the companies worked with the coalition and JobsOhio, the state’s privatized economic development arm. The coalition represents the 14-county JobsOhio West Region.

The largest job creators among the 64 projects in 2021 were:

  • Amazon.com Services LLC, which promised 1,600 new jobs at a new fulfillment center in Union and a “last-mile” delivery facility being built on Lightner Road in Dayton, both near the Dayton International Airport.
  • Gabriel Brothers Inc., a West Virginia-based department store chain that pledged 833 new jobs at a distribution center it is building in Springfield to serve Gabe’s stores in Beavercreek and across the country.
  • Legrand North America LLC, an electrical and digital building infrastructure company, which promised 261 new jobs and 41 retained jobs for a new facility in Union.

The coalition said many of the projects were by companies new to the region, helping further diversify the economy.

“2021 transformed our community. We began to see companies re-shore essential operations, adapt and incorporate digital technology, and find new ways to leverage the changes in consumer behavior,” said Doug Compton, chairman of the coalition board of trustees. “The Dayton Region stands ready to leverage these transformations in 2022, supported by new JobsOhio programs, efforts like the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program, and a commitment to attracting and retaining the nation’s best talent.”

The coalition meeting sold out, with 500 community and business leaders buying tickets. Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is scheduled to give the keynote address, followed by a panel discussion focused on digital transformation occurring at businesses.

Panelists scheduled to appear include Devon Valencia, CareSource chief information officer; U.S. Air Force Col. Maurizio D. “Mo” Calabrese, commander of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; and Rita Hill, Radiance Technologies executive vice president national security sector.

After the meeting, Husted is scheduled to join Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and other officials for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the just announced Sierra Nevada Corp. aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul facilities at the Dayton International Airport.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

