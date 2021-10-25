Jobs: Company expected to create 250 new jobs in Montgomery County

Two businesses are planning a total of more than 300 new area jobs, in projects fueled by new state tax credits
Legrand North America LLC is expected to create 261 full-time positions, generating $10.3 million in new annual payroll and while protecting $1.4 million in existing payroll as a result of a new project in Union, Ohio government said Monday.
Legrand provides electrical and digital building infrastructure. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.399 percent, eight-year “job creation tax credit” for this project.
Legrand bought Moraine-based Lastar, Inc., including its Quiktron and C2G divisions, in 2014. Seven years earlier, Lastar had moved from a Webster Street location in Dayton to 3555 Kettering Blvd. in Moraine.
In Warren County, EPC-Columbia Inc., expects to create 50 full-time jobs in Lebanon, generating $1.9 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.1 million in existing payroll as a result of an expansion there.
EPC provides plastic injection molded products for industries including automotive, appliances, medical, healthcare, and commercial food products. The Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.018%, six-year tax credit for that expansion.
In all on Monday, Ohio announced credits for five projects set to create 679 new jobs and retain 549 jobs statewide.