Women In Business: Carrie Mann, Fifth Third Bank

Meet Carrie Mann, a 57-year-old Carlisle resident who is a VP, Business Banking Relationship Manager with Fifth Third Bank.

Question: How did you get into that role?

Answer: Started my banking career in 2000 and moved up withing the financial institutions.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: Started out as a retail associate in retail banking and through hard work moved up in the ranks.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: Still a work in progress. My brother is a CEO/President of Cable Craft and he is my sounding board.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Work hard, ask questions, avoid drama. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: I wanted to be a teacher.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I just graduated from the Dayton Chamber Cohort 6 Empower class and will continue to pursue the alumni group.

