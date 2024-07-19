Sheetz continues blanketing the area, plans store by Ohio 725 in West Carrollton

The remainder of the nearly 6.7-acre site contains the Yellow Rose nightclub, Cousin Vinny’s Pizza, Changes Hair Studio, NAPA Auto Parts, Sparky’s Tavern and a standalone Hook Fish & Chicken restaurant.

A third portion of the center includes the building at 3856-3860 Miamisburg-Centerville Road that houses Dayton Hydroponics and Krazy Katz Tattoos.

Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner told this news outlet Friday that the company is planning the West Carrollton location, “however, this project is still in the very early stages, so it is too early to release additional information.”

The project is located at “a key gateway” into West Carrollton, according to city officials.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Founded in 1952, Sheetz is a combination gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain that sells sandwiches and salads that are ordered through touch-screen terminals. The company operates more than 700 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

In April 2022, Sheetz announced plans to open 20 new stores in western Ohio in a five-year span. The company has opened seven stores in the Dayton-Springfield area in less than a year.

The greater Dayton area’s first Sheetz location was the Huber Heights store at 7550 Old Troy Pike, which opened in August 2023. Stores have opened within the last year in Springfield (September 2023), Vandalia (February), Fairborn (March), plus Springboro and Beavercreek (both in April) and Brandt Pike (in June), marking its second store in Huber Heights.

Elsewhere in the region, Sheetz stores are under construction in Franklin and Washington Twp. as well as a second Beavercreek store, all of which are pointing toward late-summer or early fall openings.

Plans for Sheetz stores in Centerville and Kettering were rejected by city officials there last fall, although the company has sued Centerville over that city’s decision.