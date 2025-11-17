RollHouse Dayton reopens former Marian Lanes with major upgrades, fewer lanes

The staff has spent that time showing former bowling league and residents the changes and reassuring them that the community feel remains.

“There was some backlash on social media. Marian’s was a staple for Huber Heights for years and years, and we’re trying to respect that,” said Carson McCalla, sales and catering manager for RollHouse Dayton. “Once they’ve seen what we’ve done, they’re happy.”

Explore Wingstop to open location in Beavercreek

RollHouse Dayton kept 20 of Marian’s original lanes at the front of the alley, and offers 8-lane and 5-lane suites in back for events.

The front lanes feature new furniture, new flooring, a designer tin ceiling, and new scoring equipment that allows for traditional bowling as well as specialty games to be played, similar to Topgolf.

The 5-lane “social” suite is set off from the main bowling area to accommodate birthday parties and other events.

The 8-lane private suite is closed off from the rest of the facility and features a private bar, meeting area, projection system for presentations, extra seating and a fireplace.

The wall between the two suites can be opened to handle larger parties.

“We can host everything and anything,” said Eddie Gabble, RollHouse Dayton COO.

The biggest changes, and the ones RollHouse management said have caused the most concern by regulars, are in the middle of the building.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Eighteen lanes were removed to make space for a 100-seat dining area, new arcade and redemption center, social lounge and updated commercial kitchen capable of providing food for seven events at a time.

The arcade offers 70 games — from the traditional like air hockey to cutting-edge virtual reality racing — and a bank of crane machines.

Gabble said after the initial concern about the loss of lanes, the community is starting to come around.

Five leagues have registered to resume playing there instead of relocating, he said, and high schools in Tipp City and Wayne are back to using the lanes for practice.

“We’re really glad we’re able to provide this kind of atmosphere. It’s about the culture. We try to make it community oriented,” Gable said.

RollHouse Dayton purchased the 4.8-acre property from Marian Lanes Inc. in 2023 for $1.95 million. The purchase included the 51-lane bowling alley and adjacent miniature golf course.

The course is closed for the winter, Gable said, but there are future plans in the works for it.

MORE ONLINE

https://therollhouse.com/dayton