Side tables with integrated charging ports recalled due to shock risk

Jimco Lamp and Manufacturing Co. is recalling multiple styles and colors of side tables with integrated charging ports over an electrical issue that could shock the user.
The recall covers about 99,000 side tables in the U.S. under the brands “J Hunt Home” and “J Hunt & Co.” sold at HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and other home furnishing stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon.com and other online stores, from May 2019 through December 2020 for between $60 and $130.
Recalled tables have a white adhesive label on the bottom or back of the table with the item number and date codes. A full list of recalled item numbers is available on the J Hunt Home website.
According to the recall, all the tables contain power receptacles and USB charging ports, and an issue with them could cause reverse polarity.
Reverse polarity is where electrical current flows the wrong way through an outlet, usually due to wires being connected backwards, and can be dangerous, according to sources such as InspectAPedia and Reuben Saltzman writing for the Star Tribune.
For example, a lamp plugged into an outlet with reversed polarity would have power going to its socket all the time. If someone touches the socket, for example while changing a light bulb, they could be electrical shocked, even if the switch is turned off.
Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the power receptacles and USB ports, and contact Jimco Lamp for a refund or replacement by calling 833-659-0753 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday, or by emailing recall@nbg-home.com.