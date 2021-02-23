Side tables with integrated charging ports recalled due to shock risk

The recall covers about 99,000 side tables in the U.S. under the brands “J Hunt Home” and “J Hunt & Co.” sold at HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and other home furnishing stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon.com and other online stores, from May 2019 through December 2020 for between $60 and $130.

Recalled tables have a white adhesive label on the bottom or back of the table with the item number and date codes. A full list of recalled item numbers is available on the J Hunt Home website.