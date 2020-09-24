Sinclair College recognized in best employer ranking

Sinclair Community College President Dr. Steve Johnson said, “The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges in our continuing efforts to provide high-quality and affordable education to our students. Because of the dedication and innovative spirit of Sinclair’s faculty and staff, we have successfully and safely continued to serve our students and prepare them for high-demand careers.”

All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, and openness to telecommuting. Statista then asked respondents how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.