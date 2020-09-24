Sinclair College recognized in best employer ranking

Sinclair Community College has been recognized as a 2020 Forbes America’s Best-In-State Employer.
Sinclair ranked 31 out of 100 Ohio employers making the list.
Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-In-State Employers based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2019 to May 2020.
Sinclair Community College President Dr. Steve Johnson said, “The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges in our continuing efforts to provide high-quality and affordable education to our students. Because of the dedication and innovative spirit of Sinclair’s faculty and staff, we have successfully and safely continued to serve our students and prepare them for high-demand careers.”
All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, and openness to telecommuting. Statista then asked respondents how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.
View the Forbes rankings at: https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/#bfcf55d487a6.