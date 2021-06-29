dayton-daily-news logo
Sinclair expanding respiratory therapist program to meet demand

Sinclair Community College's respiratory therapist program is expanding. CONTRIBUTED

By Kaitlin Schroeder

Sinclair Community College’s respiratory therapist program is expanding the number of students it admits for fall term, responding to a shortage of the medical professionals.

Sinclair will go from 33 to at least 40 students graduating a year.

Program officials said many of the graduates are now serving on the front lines in Dayton region hospitals, caring for COVID-19 patients. The aging population has also led to an increased incidence of respiratory conditions.

“Sinclair College is working closely with our hospital partners in the Dayton region to develop strategies to address the severe shortage of respiratory therapists,” said Sanja Keller, department chair for Sinclair’s Respiratory Care Program. “By expanding our Respiratory Care Program, more students can pursue this rewarding and lucrative career, and make a real difference for patients in our community.”

Over the past five years, 110 students have graduated with Associate’s degrees from Sinclair’s Respiratory Care Program.

Keller said with the high demand they are seeing 100% employment for Sinclair respiratory care graduates.

About 6,420 respiratory therapists worked in Ohio as of May 2020 and the average annual pay was $59,840, according to the the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Associate’s degree is designed to be completed in six semesters on a full-time basis. Successful completion results in students earning an Associate’s of applied science degree. During the program, students work in the field as student therapists. Students learn and earn after one year in the program by obtaining a limited permit to practice Respiratory Care in Ohio.

