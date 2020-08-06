Site for Chappelle shows to ask for zoning change in meeting tonight

Chappelle, a well-known and popular comedian who lives in Yellow Springs, has been hosting his recent pop-up series titled “Dave Chappelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines” since early June, with events held twice a week, most weeks.

The events have been held at the Wirrig Pavilion, an outdoor performance venue near Yellow Springs in Miami Twp., located off Route 68 on a property off Meredith Road.