Site for Chappelle shows to ask for zoning change in meeting tonight

Business | 1 hour ago
By Sarah Franks

Dave Chappelle’s pop-up shows have been a hot ticket in recent months and in turn, has gained attention from local zoning enforcement.

Chappelle, a well-known and popular comedian who lives in Yellow Springs, has been hosting his recent pop-up series titled “Dave Chappelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines” since early June, with events held twice a week, most weeks.

The events have been held at the Wirrig Pavilion, an outdoor performance venue near Yellow Springs in Miami Twp., located off Route 68 on a property off Meredith Road.

The owners of Wirrig Pavilion have filed a temporary use request with the Miami Twp. board of zoning appeals in order to continue hosting the Chappelle shows. The request comes after a neighbor voiced concerns about the zoning for the pavilion, the Yellow Springs News reported.

Wirrig’s request will be heard by the board tonight at 6 p.m. People can join the meeting virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/196733365 or by using their phone, calling 1-571-317-3112 and using access code 196-733-365.

“This event has extremely limited capacity to ensure the safety of all attendees,” reads a past event posting.

The owners of Wirrig Pavilion could not immediately be reached for comment about tonight’s meeting. This story will be updated when more information is available.

