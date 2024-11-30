Small Business Saturday brings shoppers into downtowns throughout the region

Gift-givers can get their Christmas and other holiday presents while also giving the local economy a boost.

“Small Business Saturday has become America’s call to action to support the backbone of our economy and heart of our communities — our small businesses,” said Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“America’s incredible entrepreneurs create jobs, drive innovation and strengthen our communities, shaping the unique character of neighborhoods across America.”

Supporting local businesses can also boost a community’s downtown, said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

“Our downtown is full of independent, locally owned businesses. These unique shops, galleries, and restaurants are the backbone of the downtown experience and an economic driver for all aspects of downtown business,” Meyer said.

Shopping at small businesses during the holiday season and year-round means more dollars stay in the region, she said.

“It’s so important to support these small businesses on Small Business Saturday and every day because the investment stays right downtown, impacting the lives of workers and owners, and paving the way for business growth and attraction,” Meyer said.

With every dollar spent at a small business, 68 cents stays in the local community, according to the American Express 2022 Small Business Economic Impact Study.

Throughout the Dayton region, organizations that support and promote downtown businesses are hosting special events to encourage shoppers today.

Rustic & Rooted will be participating in Englewood’s Holiday Trail from 4-7 p.m., during which families can plant a Christmas cactus with their children. Other nearby businesses will also offer free activities while Santa visits the downtown.

In Dayton, the Downtown Dayton Partnership will be hosting Shop Small Saturday with the Shop Small, Win Big giveaway. The partnership’s staff will be joined by Tommy the Real Elf and representatives of the city of Dayton from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Germantown Chamber of Commerce is holding its first-ever Germantown Jingle, a holiday celebration taking place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Germantown Jingle will include activities like shopping with local vendors for unique gifts, live music, a live woodworking demonstration, Breakfast with the Grinch at the Alleyway Cafe, a Buckeye Viewing Party for the Ohio State-Michigan football game and more.

“We’re excited to launch Germantown Jingle and establish a new holiday tradition that celebrates the heart of Germantown,” said Heidi Grant, president of the Germantown Chamber of Commerce. “This event combines holiday fun with a focus on our small businesses, and we look forward to making it a memorable day for the entire community.”

Downtown Middletown Inc. will hold its Small Business Saturday events from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Governors Square Park in Middletown and throughout the downtown. This experience will including shopping a gift market, a craft show, a holiday parade, horse-drawn carriages and more.

The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce offers a retail map on its website for finding the small businesses in the city. It’s at hamilton-ohio.com/map/cat/retail.

The Greater Springfield Partnership offers its own business directory for anyone looking for local businesses in the Springfield region at business.greaterspringfield.com/list.

Small Business Saturday was originally launched by American Express in 2010 in response to the Great Recession. It has been officially cosponsored by SBA since 2011. It is an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season, the SBA says, noting: