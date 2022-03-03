Spooky Nook Sports project in Hamilton gets $6.4M in Ohio tax credits

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will receive more than $6.4 million in state tax credits for the redevelopment project of the former Champion Paper Mill company. The redevelopment project consists of 1.2 million square feet, half encompassing a multi-use sport and event complex. The other half includes a convention center and hotel, which features 233 rooms.
Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created as a result of Spooky Nook, and will spur other developments, such as anticipated hotels.
Butler County was the only southwest Ohio project to receive state support through the new Transformational Mixed-Used Development Program created in the 133rd Ohio General Assembly and became effective in 2021. Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith said the city is fortunate to be the lone community in the Cincinnati MSA to receive the tax credit.
“We are thrilled that the Department of Development saw the value proposition of the Spooky Nook mixed-use development, and understood its economic impact,” said Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith. “The tax credit award will allow Spooky Nook to use the tax credits against development costs incurred during construction.”
Smith said bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Schuring, R-Canton, ensured areas with smaller populations would be eligible. Hamilton’s population, according to the 2020 census is 63,399.
Smith also gives credit to Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp., as well as Hamilton’s Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson and Economic Development Specialist Stacey Dietrich-Dudas who worked with consultant Doug Moorman with Development Strategies Group “to tell our story repeatedly to anyone who would listen.”
In all, Ohio is supporting 13 mixed-use projects that will spur more than $1.4 billion in investment and result in more than $2.1 in new payroll. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a total of $100 million in tax credits for the projects that will include the construction or redevelopment of more than 5.8 million square feet of transformational space.
The projects were recommended by the Ohio Department of Development, which administers the program.
“This new program allows us to help local communities bring long-term change to underutilized areas by transforming vacant buildings, building new business and recreation spaces, creating more housing, and bringing in thousands of new jobs to Ohio,” said Gov. Mike DeWine, adding the projects “will have a tremendous positive impact on the local economy and on the quality of life for area residents.”
Of the $100 million awarded, $76,693,955 was awarded to major city projects and $23,306,045 to general projects. Major city projects must be located within 10 miles of a corporation limit of Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo. Eligible costs include land acquisition, building acquisition, demolition, site improvement, and new construction of the site.
It’s anticipated another round of grants through the Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program in the coming month.
