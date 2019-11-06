Target releases Black Friday ad with preview sale this weekend

Target today unveiled its Black Friday ad and announced plans for a two-day preview sale this weekend.

The company’s new HoliDeals will begin this weekend with a two-day Black Friday preview sale.

The preview sale has four times the number of deals compared to last year, the company said, and it’s been expanded to two days. Sales will last from Friday to Saturday during store hours and from 2:59 a.m. Friday until 2:59 a.m. Sunday.

“This is the busiest time of year for our guests, and with the shortened season, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to cross everything off their holiday list at Target. That’s why we’re introducing HoliDeals, which will feature savings on thousands of items throughout the season, and it all kicks off this weekend,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer of Target.

The preview sale includes 5% off digital Target gift cards, television discounts, a $200 Target gift card with the purchase of the newest iPhone generations, and buy-one-get one 50% off on hundreds of hair care items.

Target’s Black Friday sale will last from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 1 a.m. on Black Friday and then resume at 7 a.m. Friday.

