The Contemporary Dayton names new curator and director of programs and engagement

Her work as curator begins immediately, “with upcoming exhibitions and projects designed to deepen connections between artists and audiences,” according to a news release.

Jones is from Dayton. She has a Bachelor of Arts and Masters in Art History from the University of Cincinnati.

“Jones’ work has been exhibited widely at national and international venues,” states The Co’s news release. Most recently it exhibited at the Columbus Museum of Art, the Speed Art Museum in Louisville and the Dakar Biennale in Dakar, Senegal.

The Co is located at 25 W. 4th St. in Dayton. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.