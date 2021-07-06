Traton closes on merger of Navistar

Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt previously told the News-Sun that Navistar has had a major presence in the county for decades.

She said that a lot of families in the area rely on employment from or have a connection to Navistar.

“It is always important for us to have a relationship with the businesses here. Whatever we can do as a community to make the new owner feel welcome we will do that,” Wilt said last year.

Both Navistar and Traton have worked with each other for the past five years.

However, the merger will put Navistar in a better position to meet the growing requirements of the market and to improve its customer offering, especially with respect to the transition to electric mobility and the establishment of autonomous driving, according to a news release from the truck manufacturer.

“Our common understanding of the future of transportation and our joint heritage create a very solid basis for our common way forward. The transport industry is changing rapidly. And together we will shape this change – for the sake of our customers. The Navistar team is ready for the next step of collaboration.” said Navistar CEO Persio Lisboa.

“The fact that this merger has been implemented so quickly and smoothly, despite the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, is testament to the impressive team work on both sides of the Atlantic. I would like to thank each and every one involved,” said Traton CEO Matthias Gründler.