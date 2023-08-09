Updated Cassano Health Center adds new tech for residency program serving community

The Kettering Health Cassano Health Center recently increased its clinical space by about 25%, added new behavioral health providers, and updated its technology for its residency program through a $4 million renovation.

The funds for improvements to this 20,000-square-foot health center included $2.5 million from the Grandview Foundation and $1.25 million in federal funds.

“I participated 20 years ago when they were choosing this location and seeking some federal funds to help in the opening of this facility,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) on Wednesday. “It’s nice to be able to participate in the funding call for the renovation of this facility.”

In fiscal year 2022, Turner helped secure $1.25 million in direct federal funding for the Cassano Health Center’s facility upgrade. The funds specifically came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.

Turner on Wednesday toured the updated space, which included seven exam rooms and additional space for behavioral health consulting.

“This facility has been renovated (and) continues its excellent work to the community and those who need health care here, but they definitely have increased the opportunities and the capabilities here. The imaging that has been provided, and the medical technology that has been installed, is state of the art, and it really provides both the physicians and the staff here a great ability to provide care,” Turner said.

In May, Kettering Health unveiled the updated facility, which is located at 165 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in west Dayton. Kettering Health first opened the health center in 2003 to house the hospital system’s ambulatory teaching clinics for its residency programs. Kettering Health Dayton, previously known as Grandview, has 12 residency programs, and seven of those programs have a teaching clinic at the Cassano Health Center.

“For 20 years, this center has been serving our community, and it makes it easy for the underinsured and the uninsured to get them access that is comprehensive to meet their health care needs,” said Brenda Kuhn, interim president of Kettering Health Dayton.

The health center has approximately 20,000 patient visits a year. The family practice portion of the facility is a federally qualified health center, so about 70% of those patients are on Medicaid, 10-12% are uninsured, and the rest of the patients are a mix of Medicare coverage or private insurance.

The renovated facility includes a new teaching pod with seven additional patient rooms, space to integrate on-site behavioral health and tele-health psychiatric care, room for additional office-based procedures, and upgraded equipment and technology.

In addition to family practice and internal medicine, patients can access nephrology, neurology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, and hand surgery in the health center. A laboratory, pharmacy, imaging, orthopedic procedures and casting, and case management and social work are also available on site.

Kettering Health is made up of 15 medical centers and over 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Health Medical Group, which includes over 700 board-certified providers.