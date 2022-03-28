Dayton health center to get major expansion

A Dayton health center secured $1.25 million in federal funding for an expansion.
Victor Cassano Health Center is a nonprofit health center geared toward medically underserved patients, and the center is also home to Kettering Health Dayton’s osteopathic family medicine residency.
The Grandview Foundation, which is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, announced Monday that it had secured $1.25 million in federal funding as part of the recently passed 2022 Labor/Health and Human Service budget bill.
The foundation in its announcement credited U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who included this request as one of his 10 top priorities for the Dayton region.
The $1.25 million in funding will help support a $4 million expansion. The facility at 165 South Edwin C. Moses Blvd. will:
• Add seven exam rooms;
• Offer additional in-office procedures and specialists;
• Provide behavioral health specialists and tele-health to better integrate mental health services in the primary care setting;
• Upgrade imaging equipment;
• And expand educational, wellness and support programs for the community.
“We are grateful to Congressman Turner for his efforts in Washington to advocate for the Dayton region, and specifically to invest in the future of the Cassano Health Center so we are able to continue providing high-quality care to those in need — now and into the future,” Richard Manchur, president of Kettering Health Dayton, said in his announcement. “The renovation and expansion are essential as we continue guiding patients to their best health.”
The health center first opened in 2003.
