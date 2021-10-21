Urgent care chain opening Miami County site

PIQUA — A new urgent care center is expected to open in Piqua early 2022.
The urgent care will open on Spring Street, and will join area locations operating in Dayton, Clayton, Huber Heights, Xenia, and Troy.
“We recognized there was a need and opportunity to provide local residents with greater access to quality care with shorter wait times, walk-in service and lower costs than the traditional emergency room,” stated Annie Keller, WellNow Urgent Care public relations manager.
WellNow Urgent Care treats non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and allergies while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals, and all locations also do COVID-19 testing, according to Keller.
The Chicago-based chain now has more than 85 locations in New York, Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan, from opening new locations as well as acquiring chains Hometown Urgent Care and MASH.
The chain started in 2011 as Five Star Urgent Care and rebranded as WellNow Urgent Care in 2018. Its a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aspen Dental Management.