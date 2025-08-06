VA cancels contracts for most bargaining-unit employees

A sign near the entrance to the Dayton VA campus off Gettysburg Avenue. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

A sign near the entrance to the Dayton VA campus off Gettysburg Avenue. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF
Business
By
17 minutes ago
X

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Wednesday announced the termination of collective bargaining agreements for most VA bargaining-unit employees.

Contracts covering some 4,000 VA police officers, firefighters or security guards will remain in place, as those occupations are exempt from an executive order signed by President Trump in March, the VA said.

ExploreVA to cut 30,000 nationwide by end of September

The VA noted that since April it had stopped withholding union dues from most employees’ paychecks. The federal government’s move also has affected employees working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The VA said the following unions are affected: The American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO (AFGE); National Association of Government Employees; National Federation of Federal Employees; National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United; and the Service Employees International Union.

The AFGE said it was assessing its options to challenge the move.

“Secretary Collins’ decision to rip up the negotiated union contract for majority of its workforce is another clear example of retaliation against AFGE members for speaking out against the illegal, anti-worker, and anti-veteran policies of this administration,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement.

The VA said the decision was “good news” for veterans and their families. The department said, for example, that last year more than 1,900 unionized VA employees spent more than 750,000 hours of work on “taxpayer-funded union time.”

“Too often, unions that represent VA employees fight against the best interests of veterans while protecting and rewarding bad workers,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement. “We’re making sure VA resources and employees are singularly focused on the job we were sent here to do: providing top-notch care and service to those who wore the uniform.”

A spokeswoman for the Dayton VA Medical Center could not immediately say how many local workers are impacted by this decision. Earlier this year, there were about 2,355 full-time employees at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

In Other News
1
‘I can’t wait for parts to come out of’ Dayton, Joby CEO says in...
2
NEW DETAILS: Colorado rifle, optics company bought former paper company...
3
445th Airlift Wing will host free concert to salute Honor Flight
4
Fast-moving Joby announces expansion into Japan
5
What federal funding caps mean to bottom line for area defense...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.