VA to cut 30,000 nationwide by end of September

In March, the department said it was considering a reduction of about 80,000 jobs across the department’s national footprint.

“While VA had been considering a department-wide RIF to reduce staff levels by up to 15%, employee reductions through the federal hiring freeze, deferred resignations, retirements and normal attrition have eliminated the need for that RIF,” the VA said Monday.

The department nationally had about 484,000 employees on Jan. 1, 2025, and 467,000 employees as of June 1 — a reduction of nearly 17,000, according to numbers released Monday.

Another nearly 12,000 additional VA employees are expected to leave their jobs through normal attrition, and the government’s offerings of a voluntary early retirement or the deferred resignation program, the VA said.

“Since March, we’ve been conducting a holistic review of the department centered on reducing bureaucracy and improving services to veterans,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement. “As a result of our efforts, VA is headed in the right direction — both in terms of staff levels and customer service."

Earlier this year, there were about 2,355 full-time employees at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Local VA spokespeople have said there have not been large job losses locally.

In March, the VA had about 482,000 employees nationwide, about 459,000 working full-time.