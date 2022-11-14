Walmart calls newly remodeled Beavercreek location a ‘store of the future’

Other improvements to the Beavercreek store include new digital displays offering shoppers with more information on the products in the electronics section, as well as the pet supply area and the baby section.

The Walmart will get a Claire’s outlet in the store, where employees will be trained on piercing ears. There also are new fixtures and lighting, and relocated sections, to create a better route for customers.

Evans also commended staff at the Beavercreek Walmart for working during the three-month remodel with third-party vendors installing the upgrades and moving merchandise sections.

“They’re super excited about the remodel, but we definitely can’t do it without our team,” Evans said.

Friday’s celebration will include remarks from Walmart representatives and Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone, a performance by the Beavercreek High School choir, and other festivities. The ribbon cutting will be performed by the 11 associates who have been with Walmart for more than 20 years. Walmart managers and associates will then present community grants to multiple agencies.