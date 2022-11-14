Walmart calls newly remodeled Beavercreek location a ‘store of the future’

The Beavercreek Walmart Supercenter was recently remodeled into a “store of the future,” according to Walmart officials, who called it the only store of its kind in Ohio, with upgrades to be celebrated at a 9 a.m. Friday event.
The store will include room displays, such as a bathroom display, a mock bedroom, and more, put together with Walmart products, so customers can envision what products might look like in their home, she said. Those displays will feature QR codes that shoppers can scan with their smart phones to link them to those products on Walmart.com.
The Beavercreek Walmart was a priority for innovation for the company due to its proximity to Wright State University, store manager Tracy Evans said, so this location will be a prototype for other Walmart stores going forward with renovations in the future.
“Our store has been serving the Beavercreek community since 1988, and we are so excited to invite the community to join us in the celebration,” Evans said. “We’re also excited because our store is the first and only Walmart in Ohio to be a ‘Store of the Future,’ which is specially designed to elevate our customers’ shopping experience to a whole new level.”
Walmart invested $130 million into 28 stores, including Beavercreek, for the “store of the future” upgrades. The digital displays and QR codes also help connect customers to variety of methods they can use to shop with Walmart, including in-store, online, pickup, or delivery.
Other improvements to the Beavercreek store include new digital displays offering shoppers with more information on the products in the electronics section, as well as the pet supply area and the baby section.
The Walmart will get a Claire’s outlet in the store, where employees will be trained on piercing ears. There also are new fixtures and lighting, and relocated sections, to create a better route for customers.
Evans also commended staff at the Beavercreek Walmart for working during the three-month remodel with third-party vendors installing the upgrades and moving merchandise sections.
“They’re super excited about the remodel, but we definitely can’t do it without our team,” Evans said.
Friday’s celebration will include remarks from Walmart representatives and Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone, a performance by the Beavercreek High School choir, and other festivities. The ribbon cutting will be performed by the 11 associates who have been with Walmart for more than 20 years. Walmart managers and associates will then present community grants to multiple agencies.
About the Author