Winsupply Dayton Electrical relocates to larger space in Moraine

Kora Yochum, who has been with Winsupply for 17 years, has led Winsupply Dayton Electrical as president since last October.

Under her leadership, the company has seen a “notable increase” in customer traffic, according to Winsupply.

Winsupply Dayton Electrical’s new facility features a large inventory warehouse, training room, refreshment bar and lockboxes for off-hour pickups.

“We have a spacious warehouse and extensive inventory ready to meet our customers’ needs,” Yochum said in a statement. “Our location is easily accessible.”

The larger facility has also enabled the company to accommodate substantial customer orders, storing materials for the duration of projects.

Winsupply Dayton Electrical is a leading wholesale distributor offering a comprehensive range of electrical products. Its inventory includes conduit, wire, lighting, electrical boxes, circuit protection, switches, receptacles, tools, and testing equipment. It also offers fasteners, supports, hardware, generators, transformers, and power distribution equipment.

Grand opening activities are set for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 5 featuring a noon ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 50 Winsupply customers will receive free Winsupply five-gallon buckets. Guests can also enjoy vendor tables, giveaways, cornhole, music and raffles, plus food trucks from The Wrappin’ & Rollin’ Cafe and Kona Ice.

Headquartered in Moraine, Winsupply operates over 670 local companies and wholesalers across the U.S., providing sourcing and business support.

Winsupply Inc. holds a majority stake in these independently owned Winsupply Local Companies, which supply construction materials and equipment for homes, businesses, industries, and cities.

They serve contractors in plumbing, HVAC, electrical work, and refrigeration, as well as hardware, waterworks, pumps, irrigation, and specialized fabrication. Many also sell directly to commercial and industrial facilities.

Winsupply Dayton Electrical, which is part of Winsupply Local Companies, has five employees.

The opening of Winsupply Dayton Electrical marks a new expansion of Winsupply Inc.’s Support Services Campus in Moraine. The location is adjacent to Winsupply of Dayton, a plumbing and tool supply house.