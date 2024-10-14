WOMEN IN BUSINESS: At Glasshouse Realty Group, majority of offices managed by females

“Glasshouse launched a formal commercial real estate division this summer,” Abitbol said. “It is anticipated to net roughly $35-$50 million in new sales volume by the end of 2025.”

Considering how challenging the real estate market has been since 2020, this is no small feat. But together the women who manage the offices represent a real powerhouse.

Lisa Goris May

May has managed the Centerville office since January of 2020. A licensed Realtor since April of 2003, she said she started in real estate as a whim when a childhood friend asked her to join her for classes.

“Despite holding a manager position at the time at a retirement community and raising three children, I said yes,” May said. “I already worked with contracts, housing and sales and loved it.”

May said loves working with clients and matching buyers with homes they love.

“I chose Glasshouse when they were just getting started,” May continued. “I did my homework and decided after meeting the founders, Mo Zahedi and Even Kloth, to leave my first and only job after 16 years to join Glasshouse.”

Dawn Cordle

Cordle is the operations and office manager for Glasshouse’s Oregon District office, joined the firm in 2019 after building a six plus year career in real estate. She said she “fell” into the business after working for investors who purchased homes for cash.

“They asked me to get my license so I could list their properties,” Cordle said. “A month later, they had to lay me off. I had no real plan, but I knew I wanted to continue the real estate journey.”

Cordle met May, whom she considers a mentor, while they both worked for another brokerage firm. They spoke often about other firms they could join but Cordle said they kept coming back to Glasshouse Realty Group.”

“We made the switch in 2019 and never looked back,” Cordle said.

Brandi Lawson

Lawsom is the manager for the Piqua Office and joined Glasshouse in April of this year. With a decade in the industry, she said since her mother was a broker, she “basically grew up in the real estate business.”

“Glasshouse is the complete package,” Lawson said. “I have the freedom to run my office, support from three amazing brokers whenever I need it, tools to help me grow a successful real estate business and a team that both challenges and inspires me.”

Colleen Maiden

Maiden is the manager of the Huber Heights office and joined in April of this year. She decided to transition to Glasshouse because she “appreciated their energy.”

“I was ready to step into a manager role,” Maiden said. “I’m excited to be part of this next growth chapter at Glasshouse.”

These women all agree that the real estate industry is not without serious challenges, especially now.

“The market we have experienced the past few years has made it difficult to find my clients homes that check all their boxes and don’t have multiple offers already on the table,” Cordle said. “I’ve had to think outside the box and be creative because I know real estate is a way to touch people’s lives in a unique way. Being part of this journey is such an honor.”

May agreed to join Glasshouse and shortly before her daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia in late 2019.

“My glasshouse family helped put together our new office while I was in Columbus caring for my daughter and my family,” May said. “When I made the move to the new location, the freshness of the brokerage completely re-energized me.”

Maiden said she continues in her real estate career because she has always loved helping people.

“There are always hiccups in every transaction,” she said. “But I work at 110% capacity for my clients to get them to the finish line.”

Lawson agreed saying she thinks of it as a “true calling.” Every stage of life brings challenges, but she works hard to help people no matter where they are in their journeys.

“This work sets my soul on fire,” Lawson said,

Considering a career in real estate? May said Realtors should focus on doing the right thing at all times.

“At Glasshouse, we are not just building a brand, but also a family of like-minded people who know how to do the job honorably every time,” she said.

All agree that becoming successful in real estate is demanding work and Cordle recommends finding a mentor to help. The “key” she said, is being able to connect with people and having a passion to help them fulfill their dreams.

Lawson believes that coming into the field, one must possess “true grit.”

“Don’t get caught up in comparing yourself to other agents who are in different places in their journeys,” she said. “We all have the secret sauce inside of us. It just takes time to figure it out.”

