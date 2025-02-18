WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Belinda Kenley, vice president-client relations at Energy Optimizers, USA

Answer: I worked for 10 years for Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery. She encouraged me to run for office. In 2007, I ran for Centerville City Council, won, and am in my fifth term on council. The experience I had working for Attorney General Montgomery as a regional representative gave me the skills, confidence and connections to work with the owner of a start-up energy services company — Energy Optimizers, USA — in 2010. After 14 years, I am still excited to go to work every day.

Explore Advice from local women in business

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: Energy Optimizers, USA was a startup in 2010, and I was the first employee. I didn’t know anything about running a business, but we got off to a great start, thanks in part to my ability to make connections with school leaders and figure out we could help them reach their goals. Today we are a successful company with 26 employees. I’ve taken classes at Aileron in professional management and strategic planning, networked with brilliant leaders in business and the community, and learned from them.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: Kim Duncan, retired owner of Elements IV Interiors and Mayor Brooks Compton, City of Centerville.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Say “yes” to opportunities, then figure out the “how.” Create value for others without expecting anything in return. Enjoy your job and volunteer work. If not, don’t do it. Make a change. Be a lifelong learner.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: Court reporter.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority as board vice presidents, Ohio Municipal League, board of trustees and past president (2024), Centerville Community Improvement Corporation, board vice president; Ohio Public Facilities Management Association board of trustees.

BE FEATURED IN ‘WOMEN IN BUSINESS’

We are seeking women in leadership throughout the Dayton region to feature here. Are you someone or know someone we could speak with? Email Editor Mandy Gambrell at mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com.

BUSINESS NEWS SUBMISSIONS

Those who wish to send important business news for consideration of publication may email news releases to ddnnews@coxinc.com and Editor Rich Gillette at rich.gillette@coxinc.com.