WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Cindy Garner, executive director of Clothes That Work

QUESTION: How did you get into that role?

Answer: I came to Clothes That Work in 2016 as a member of the Development Team. In 2018 the Executive Director role opened up and I decided to throw my hat into the ring for consideration. After an extensive search, the hiring committee narrowed their choices, and I ultimately was selected to assume the role in July 2018.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: More than 30 years ago, I arrived in Dayton from a small coastal town in Virginia. My husband, Mark, and I quickly discovered our new home was one of the most welcoming and supportive communities we had ever lived. I was impressed by the philanthropic spirit and the compassion for others demonstrated by its residents — unlike any other place I had lived before.

I found the spirit of volunteerism was strong and that this vibrant, thriving community was a pleasant surprise to my pre-conceived notion of a mid-west metropolis. The most refreshing revelation was to find that I was living in a place that shared my philosophy of working to change the community and the lives of its residents for the better.

I passionately believe in being a good steward and feel it is an obligation of all citizens to improve our community for future generations. With years of volunteer and professional experience in the cultural arts, city beautification, protection of the environment, and even politics, it was only logical that my next foray would be in human services.

My position as the executive director of Clothes That Work has been a blessing because it affords me the opportunity to give back to my community as part of my job. How fun is that?

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: I have to thank the board of trustees at Clothes That Work who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to take on the Leadership of this beloved organization in our community. Kitty Lensman, from Think TV, was the Board Chair at the time I was hired, and she really went out of her way to mentor me in the early days of my new role. I wouldn’t be where I am now were it not for her. I would also say the members of my Leadership Dayton class are like a an entire board of trustees for me. Our class has been the best resource for support that I can imagine. There is not one single member of my class who I believe wouldn’t bend over backwards to help me out in a time of need.

I also owe many thanks to my friends, John Capobianco and Deanna Murphy, who have been great sources of personal support for me in the new challenges a growing organization faces. I am truly fortunate to have such great friends, family and colleagues who cheer me on daily, but of course, my husband and children are the best at keeping me laughing and smiling — always.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: There are opportunities everywhere to challenge yourself, to grow as a leader and to make a difference in your community. I have found that taking advantage of every learning opportunity is food for my soul. I love information and gathering knowledge that will make me a better person and leader. I encourage other women to do the same and use all of the resources available to grow and educate yourself.

We are so fortunate to have places like Aileron that provide leadership training; cohorts like Empower, Leadership Dayton and Generation Dayton that offer leadership and networking opportunities through the Dayton Chamber; University of Dayton has a women’s leadership program as well as many more — all of these resources are located right here in the Dayton area for anyone to experience opportunities for professional growth.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: My interest and curiosity about the natural world, a by product of growing up in a neighborhood surrounded by woods and lakes, allowed me many opportunities to explore nature and develop a lifelong love for the outdoors. I wanted to be a “museum girl” when I grew up and even set up an entire museum of treasures I found at the beach, specimens collected in nature, as well as Indian artifacts labeled and displayed in my own personal natural history museum in our garage.

Flyers to advertise my museum were created and distributed to all of my neighbors encouraging them to visit the exhibits I had curated. When I did finally grow up internships and employment at some of my favorite museums like the Chrysler and the Virginia Museum became part of my work history.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I was a graduate of the Leadership Dayton Class of 2020 (best class ever!). This past June I graduated from the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s Empower Cohort 6 and also the Nonprofit Capacity Building Cohort sponsored by the Dayton Foundation and the Mathile Family Foundation. All of these cohorts were transformative experiences that I am truly grateful to have had.

I love to volunteer with nonprofits doing great work in our community. I serve on several Boards in the area including the Friends of Aullwood Board where I am beginning my 14th year as a member.