WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Deb Meyer, Norwood Medical LLC

Answer: I started my career at Norwood when the company was small. I established the purchasing department from scratch. As Norwood expanded, I advanced within the company. Norwood values promoting from within if an employee is the right fit.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: I started my career in information technology but soon realized it wasn’t the right fit for me. An opportunity in production planning came my way, and I found great enjoyment in that role. While working for a Japanese company, the VP at the time became my mentor, introducing me to various aspects of the company. This experience led me to move into purchasing, where I discovered a passion for negotiating.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: There are a few people as my professional board of directors: Michelle Lovely, Christy Tarzinski, Kerry Gregory, Jen Kleinwaechter, Brittany Farmer-Giordano and Tim Meyer.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Work hard, enjoy life and support the women you meet, professionally and personally. It is still a struggle in business and women need to mentor and be advocates for the women beginning their careers.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: I, like many kids, initially aspired to be a veterinarian. However, during my school years, I realized that becoming a veterinarian required a strong background in science, which was not my area of expertise.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I am a graduate of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s Empower cohort for women business professionals.

