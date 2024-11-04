WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Dr. Elizabeth Eckhart, owner of Modern Eye

Answer: My interest in optometry was sparked when my grandfather was diagnosed with a rare eye disease that left him blind. His experience made me realize how much I had taken my own eyesight for granted, and I felt a strong desire to help others overcome visual impairments.

In school, I loved chemistry and fascinated by physiology. After completing my studies in Boston, I gained experience working with several private practices in the Miami Valley. What I love most about my work is the opportunity it gives me to truly connect with my patients year after year.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: I have always dreamed of owning my own practice, initially considering purchasing an existing one. However, in 2023, I decided to take the plunge and open Modern Eye. I wanted to create a practice where I could devote the time and attention each patient deserves.

Starting a practice from scratch comes with its own set of unique challenges, but I love coming to work every day as my own boss. It allows me to implement changes that enhance our patients’ experiences. Owning my own practice lets me prioritize exceptional patient care over corporate profits and policies. It’s incredibly rewarding to read positive patient reviews and see that they appreciate the business I’ve built from the ground up.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: My husband, Sam, has been my greatest source of encouragement and support throughout this journey. I regularly bounce my ideas off him, and his fresh perspective as an outsider to the optical field has been invaluable. I truly couldn’t have opened my practice without his unwavering support.

Additionally, I’ve enlisted the help of an optometry consulting group from the very beginning. They’ve guided me through writing my business plan, finding a storefront to lease, pricing my goods and services, and crafting effective marketing campaigns. They have also helped me forge connections within my field that have blossomed into unforeseen opportunities. Their advice has been a huge money-saver in the long run. I highly recommend consulting services or seeking a mentor to help set your small business up for success.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Connect with your peers in the field. While it’s natural to see other businesses as competition, many are willing to offer valuable advice. Fellow entrepreneurs have likely faced similar challenges and may have already devised innovative solutions. By reaching out to others in your profession and community, you can gain fresh insights and support. An outside perspective can also help you view problems and solutions from a new angle.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: I wanted to be an Egyptologist and study mummies and ancient culture.

WOMEN IN BUSINESS

