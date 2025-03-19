WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Grace Jackson, chief purchasing officer and system VP of supply chain at Premier Health

Answer: I entered my current role as chief purchasing officer and system VP of supply chain by building a solid foundation in supply chain management and procurement. From the beginning, I sought diverse opportunities within healthcare to learn and grow, taking on roles that deepened my understanding of both the operational and strategic needs of healthcare organizations.

Through mentorship, continuous development, and a focus on results-driven leadership, I moved into progressively larger leadership roles. My ability to navigate complex challenges and drive efficiencies ultimately brought me to this position.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: A blend of professional experience and personal determination has shaped my career journey. I’ve worked across six health systems in five states and four regions, with each role broadening my perspective on the unique needs of healthcare organizations. These experiences taught me how to adapt quickly, lead diverse teams, and continually innovate in supply chain management.

My passion for healthcare, problem-solving, and ensuring quality patient care has been my driving force, while mentorship and a commitment to lifelong learning have kept me focused on leadership excellence.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: Stacey Lawson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Premier Health, and Stephanie Grant-Butler have been two of my most trusted advisors. Stacey has been an invaluable mentor, offering guidance, wisdom and encouragement throughout my time at Premier. Stephanie and I met 19 years ago as colleagues and quickly formed a lasting bond. Her perspective, insight and unwavering support have been pivotal to my success both professionally and personally.

While I don’t have a formal board of directors, having phenomenal woman like Stacey and Stephanie in my corner has been one of the greatest assets in my career.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Own your expertise and use your voice with confidence. Speak up, share your ideas, and take credit for your contributions — your perspective is valuable. Don’t downplay your achievements; believing in your skills will set you apart. And remember, don’t wait for perfection before pursuing new opportunities — go after roles even if you don’t check every box.

Growth comes from embracing challenges, stepping outside your comfort zone and believing in your ability to succeed.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: As a child, I was fascinated by both psychology and healthcare, initially aspiring to be a forensic psychologist or a nurse. I was captivated by problem-solving, critical thinking and making a meaningful impact.

While my path ultimately led me to supply chain leadership in healthcare, those same passions continue to drive me today — ensuring hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide exceptional patient care.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: Though I’m not currently involved in any specific cohorts, boards, or nonprofits, I’m passionate about mentoring and empowering others, particularly women in leadership. I actively support initiatives focused on professional development and work to create opportunities for others to grow within the healthcare and supply chain industries.

Giving back through mentorship and guidance is a priority, and I remain open to future opportunities where I can make a meaningful impact.

