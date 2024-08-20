WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Hadley Williams, Elements IV Interiors

Answer: I spent 8 years in Nashville, Tenn. after college. I was actively getting recruited to work at Elements IV Interiors during that time by Mark Williams who is the president and CEO, but also happens to wear the title of “Dad” to me. I joined the family business a little over a year ago and have never looked back.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: My brother joined the family business three years before me, and I always told him to give me a couple years, and I would follow. Fortunately for me I’m joining a great established company that has been doing incredible work in the community for 34 plus years, thanks to my great teammates. I’m excited to join the ride for the next 34 years.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: My parents have always been my first phone call when advice and support is needed. However, I recently graduated from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s EMPOWER program, which is a program dedicated to help women in business learn, grow and prosper within our region from one another’s experiences. It was the best leadership program both personally and professionally that I have participated in. I truly feel like I am blessed with 25 women professionals in my inner circle to go to for support and advice. The group is filled with leaders at all career levels, so it is the perfect group to learn from like experiences. We are fortunate in Dayton that organizations put such a focus on women in the workforce.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: When I started my career, my grandma wrote me a card that said “Work hard and make us proud.” If you get up every day, work hard, and do that right thing, I truly believe that all will work out. There will be challenging times in your career and you will be forced to make tough decisions, but trust your gut and stay the course. I love being an advocate for women in the workforce, and truly believe in growing the next generation along the way. It is crucial to be that person for others along your journey.

When you were a child, what career did you hope to have? In my childhood, I made several career changes in my mind as a child— always avoiding a career in sales in all my day dreams … But I guess the sales’ life chose me, and I am forever thankful. I love working with people and being a trusted advisor to clients every day.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: In addition to being a graduate of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s EMPOWER program, I am a current member of Junior League of Dayton.

