WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Heather Corbin, SBA director, senior business development officer at CityWide Development Corporation

Answer: I was in the financial services industry for many years providing access to capital for business owners. I partnered with CityWide and served on its loan and investment committee, so I was familiar with the organization. My position opened providing the opportunity to expand my career and serve business owners on a different level.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: I have served on many nonprofit boards over the years and always thought my career would lead me to one. I am a learner and seek new challenges. My position at CityWide has given me exposure to new ways I can help businesses start, grow and prosper. When I think of one word that has driven me over the years, it is perseverance.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: This is a work in progress, but I have a former colleague who I can bounce ideas off and get an honest response and constructive feedback. I also have a close friend, a leader in the manufacturing space, who can provide me with a completely different perspective allowing me to level-set.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Be confident in your abilities and remember that you don’t need to know everything about a position to pursue it and be successful. Mentors are invaluable, you don’t need to be an island of one.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: Growing up, I wanted to be a doctor. This quickly ended with my first dissection in biology class.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: I recently graduated from the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s Empower cohort and I serve on the board of trustees for the Clark County Convention Facilities Authority, and SpringForward (ex officio member).

Women In Business Feature

