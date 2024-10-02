WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Hope Reger, Grief 2 Hope

Answer: I am the creator and founder of Grief 2 Hope, a nonprofit organization in honor of my son who I lost to murder in 2016. We provide a 7-week program for all who grieve, providing a safe space with compassion, support, and hope at no cost to the participant.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: For me, losing my son provided me the value of time, to live my dreams and hopes in his honor and provide service to those in need, and leave a legacy for others in his memory.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: My husband, Michael Reger is my No. 1 supporter and is always 150% all in for my ideas. I have received so much support from my Grief 2 Hope family, board, and participants that motivates me to keep moving forward with their testimonials. My son in heaven is my motivator and always will be to never settle or quit, and provide service so no one grieves alone in his name.

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: First, you are enough. Second, Don’t be afraid to take a chance on an opportunity. We miss so many opportunities because it might not be the path we see ourselves in. Third, never settle on your dreams, hopes and beliefs.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: As a child, I always wanted to be a hairdresser until I got into the study and then found out it was not for me. I also wanted to be a teacher in front of a class, audience or on stage. I am now living my dream.

WOMEN IN BUSINESS

