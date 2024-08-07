WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Jessica Gaston, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

QUESTION: How did you get into that role?

Answer: I graduated law school right before my 24th birthday. After practicing law I decided to work on the Air Force Base. It was a slower paced job where I could focus on my young son at the time.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: There is a saying that it’s about what you know, it’s about who you know. The irony of this phrase is that who I knew is what has led me in my career, not what I knew. I had a friend from law school that encouraged me to apply on the base through my alma mater, the University of Dayton School of Law and I got the job. This taught me that after trying to do it myself and completing 80 applications, making connections is a better course of action. Then, after seven years on the base, it was another friend that recommended me to transition to finance. The people around me have really encouraged me to go to the next level in my career. They saw my desire to help others and I was commonly told that people like me needed to be in leadership. I am very thankful for those people, as I am now training and leading future generations into a brighter future.

Q: Who are a couple of people you think of as your professional board of directors (the folks you go to for advice and support)?

A: My mom — she didn’t get the same opportunities I did in life and she is my motivator. My mentor and late law professor Jennifer Watson. My amazing husband who sees me for who I want to be and not who I am. And my newest board member is Jackie Kosk, my finance mentor and author of “F.I.R.E. for Dummies.”

Q: What is advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: Take risks while giving yourself grace. You will hear the word no many times before you get to yes. But a yes is waiting for you. Just believe in yourself — you don’t have to be perfect to win.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: I wanted to be the President of the United States. I landed at lawyer, which is alright with me. Maybe I still have a shot at it in the future.

Q: Are you involved in any cohorts, boards, nonprofits?

A: This year, I was the Sisters of Strength Women of Influence Honoree, American Heart Association’s Go Red Ambassador, and the American Cancer Association’s ResearcHers Ambassador. I was also a Judge for the University of Dayton School of Law’s Mock Trial Competition and in the past I was a Launch Dayton Startup Week Finance Mentor and Speaker for Dayton Entrepreneurs. I am currently part of the American Business Women’s Association, Ashland University Women’s Executive Board, City of Beavercreek Environmental Advisory Board, Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Executive Women’s Council Member for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Bar Association and American Bar Association.

