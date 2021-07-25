Finding its mojo

The CT4 looks the part of a young executive’s car but that means it misses the mark of looking aggressive and voluptuous.

With the V-Series, the CT4 is ideally set up as turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder cranks out 325 horsepower. Now we’re talking – a small, squatty car with more than 300 horsepower! If that sounds fun to drive it’s because it is. The 10-speed automatic transmission holds its own with little to no noticeable turbo lag.

I usually play up all-wheel drive for most vehicles, but the standard rear-wheel drive actually is the ideal set up for this small sedan. It adds some enthusiasm to this car which already has a lot of driving personality. In AWD it would be a little too refined I fear.

The one area Cadillac seems to have gone astray from is their interior build. While the CT4 is comfortable and has good touchpoints, there aren’t many wow factors and for a luxury vehicle, I would expect more. The cabin of the CT4 didn’t feel any more special than a Buick and was a little too sleepy.

The leather seats were comfortable (more comfortable than the sporty seats of the previous ATS I recall), but the niceties like the accents and ventilated front seats are options and not standard. The same with the heated steering wheel. With the V-Series I would expect and hope for more standout features and design elements.

I give General Motors and Cadillac credit for offering a high-tech infotainment system that can rival some of the European luxury brands, but with a more intuitive nature. Their system is called Cadillac User Experience (CUE) and it’s an easy-to-use system with an 8-inch touchscreen, WIFI hot spot and two USB ports as well as a wireless charging pad, plus full smart phone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Standard vehicle price is $44,895 which puts it competitively priced. As mentioned several options that are “must haves” add to the bottom line along with the safety-minded Driver Awareness Plus Package. As tested, the final price of the 2021 Cadillac CT4 V-Series was $51,015.

The fuel economy rating for this small, luxury sedan is 20 mpg/city and 28 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of heavy-footed driving I averaged just barely 23 mpg. So with the current fuel prices that’s a little disappointing, especially from a 10-speed transmission and a four-cylinder engine. But in the end, the fun outweighs the extra trip to the gas station.

And the CT4 V-Series is fun. Cadillac is inching back toward finding their groove after a couple years of trying to rediscover itself. The CT4 goes a long way toward that rediscovery and reestablishing themselves in the luxury segment.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

