2nd teen charged as an adult in deadly shooting of Lyft driver in Dayton

A second teen is facing charges as an adult in a carjacking and shooting that killed a Beavercreek Lyft driver in Dayton last year.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Tylan Peaks, 16, on 17 counts, including four counts each of murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle, six counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Peaks’ co-defendant, 16-year-old Da-Trayvon Mitchell, was transferred to adult court and indicted on murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and tampering with evidence charges in December.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said both teens were known in the juvenile system and failed to take advantage of the services and resources provided.

“These two defendants that have been transferred are no strangers to the juvenile court system,” he said. “Their violent and deadly actions show the juvenile justice system has not been able to rehabilitate them in any way.”

He noted that if they remained in the juvenile system, Peaks and Mitchell wouldn’t be able to be held past their 21st birthday.

“After that time, there would be no supervision over either of these two violent offenders and they would be released,” Heck said. “As a community we cannot stand idly by as young people commit violent and deadly crimes.”

Peaks and Mitchell are two of four teens accused in the shooting death of 35-year-old Brandon Cooper on Jan. 26, 2022. Cooper was working as a Lyft driver when the teens reportedly lured him to the area by using the rideshare app.

Around 2 a.m. Cooper’s vehicle’s OnStar system reported a possible crash. Dayton police found Cooper shot to death inside the vehicle on Ferguson Avenue.

Investigators also linked the teens to another robbery earlier that morning. A different Lyft driver reported her phone, wallet and car were stolen during the incident.

Officers arrested the four teens following a SWAT standoff later that morning.

Montgomery County Juvenile Court found the other two teens were amenable to treatment in the juvenile system and they will not be transferred to adult court, Heck said.

He noted the suspected shooter was one of the two teens transferred to adult court.

“The community deserves better,” Heck said. “Victims and victims’ survivors deserve not only peace, but some type of justice also.”

Peaks and Mitchell were both 15 at the time. Mitchell’s case is currently pending in common pleas court.