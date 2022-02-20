An icon returns

From a performance standpoint, the two-door Bronco I drove had the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine. It produces 315 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque. The four-door I had was mated with the smaller turbocharged 2.3-liter four cylinder engine. Ford has led the way in turbocharging, but the smaller four-cylinder felt underwhelming while the 2.7-liter was outstanding. In a head to head to comparison, there was one clear stand out and that was the V6. A 10-speed automatic transmission was available for both engines, although Ford threw the enthusiasts a bone by offering a manual transmission option too. If that’s your preference, knock yourself out, but otherwise the 10-speed transmission is nearly flawless with no turbo lag.

The Bronco is available in an array of new and exciting colors, including Area 51. The four-door I had was in this blue/gray color and it looked awesome and received many compliments.

The two trims I experienced were vastly different. The two-door was the Outer Banks trim and was more suited as a daily driver, with a playful side of course it came with a hard top. And unfortunately the weather was lousy (stupid Midwest winters) to take the top and doors off, but like a Jeep Wrangler, it’s possible and preferred.

The four-door Bronco I drove was the rugged Black Diamond trim with the Sasquatch package. With knobby tires and bigger lift, this just felt more confident and ready to get muddy. I drove it during the nasty patch of snow, sleet and ice we had and it was beyond confident. The GOAT (Go Over Any Terrain) was confident and slippery mode allowed it to handle snow-covered, and sleet-covered roads like a champ.

It’s no wonder the Bronco has been highly anticipated. With a performance like this, it’s exactly the right kind of vehicle for those of us in the Midwest. And when Old Man Winter skedaddles (and by all means please leave), you can pull the doors off, the top off and enjoy sunny, open air driving. That is after all a big part of the charm of the iconic Ford Bronco.

With the Ford Bronco, the packages, trims and accessories are nearly endless. You can customize it however you want. Many in the Jeep community asked me how it compared to the Wrangler and I said it’s very similar. Comparing Bronco to Wrangler comes down to a matter preference. I think the V6, four-door Bronco feels just a little more controlled and drives a little more refined than the Wrangler. But it’s close.

The competition between two off-road icons will be good for the industry and good for the consumer.

2022 Ford Bronco 4-door Black Diamond

Price................................................ $$38,545

Mileage.......................................... 20 mpg/city; 22 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.3-liter 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 275 hp/315 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 10-speed automatic

Drive wheels................ Four-wheel drive

Final assembly point................ Michigan Assembly Plant

2022 Ford Bronco 2-door Outer Banks