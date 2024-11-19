Breaking: 1 dead in shooting at Harrison Twp. bar

Who was George Rogers Clark? Meet the namesake of Clark County who won a key Revolutionary War victory

A statue of George Rogers Clark at the intersection of South Fountain Avenue and Main Street.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

A statue of George Rogers Clark at the intersection of South Fountain Avenue and Main Street.
48 minutes ago
Today is George Rogers Clark Day in Ohio.

The general who was one of the heroes of the Revolutionary War is the namesake for not only Clark County but also George Rogers Clark Park in Springfield.

George Rogers Clark

Clark was born in Albemarie County, Virginia in 1752.

He was a surveyor who became the highest-ranking military officer on the northwestern front during the Revolutionary War.

During an apprenticeship with a surveyor, Clark traveled to Kentucky, where he fell in love with the area. This love led him to act when the Revolutionary War started. The war took him to areas throughout Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Clark was an imposing figure. He was tall with red hair and powerfully built with a commanding personality. He quickly gathered a small group of men and joined the fight, winning battle after battle as his militia grew.

General George Rogers Clark, portrayed by Mel Hankla, inspected the First Mad River Light Artillery and talked to guests about his life on the Ohio frontier on Tuesday, October 9, 2012, as part of the Clark County Park District's "Fireside Chat" series.

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Clark County and George Rogers Clark Park

George Rogers Clark Park is located on the site where the Battle of Peckuwe, also known as the Battle of Piqua, was fought and won by Clark in 1780.

Fought on Aug. 8, 1780, the Battle of Peckuwe was, as the historical marker at the site says, “the largest Revolutionary War battle fought west of the Alleghenies.”

Wright State students dug at George Rogers Clark Park- where the Battle of Piqua happened in 1780.

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Clark led more than 1,000 soldiers and militia into that battle. He was 28 at the time.

The battle lasted all afternoon. The Americans won, but not without significant casualties on both sides. The battle kept the British from opening an additional front that might have had disastrous results for the small continental Army.

When the war ended in 1783, Clark served as chairman to the board of commissioners that allotted lands to those soldiers who had taken part in his 1778 and 1779 campaigns.

Ohio’s government authorized the creation of Clark County on March 1, 1818.

Dale Amsden glides across the fall colors reflected in the Hosterman Lake at George Rogers Clark Park in his kayak Monday.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

George Rogers Clark Park was established in 1930 in honor of Clark and as a memorial to the battle.

Now the park plays host to a quiet atmosphere with many natural trails, scenic waterways and an open lake.

The park is also home to the annual Fair at New Boston, where historical re-enactments from the 18th century take place, including the Battle of Peckuwe.

Spectators watch as reenactors charge across the battlefield during a mock battle Saturday at the Fair at New Boston at George Rogers Clark Park.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

