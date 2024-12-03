3 Dayton-area places to dine or hangout in an igloo

❄️ The Foundry

Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 124 Madison St. in Dayton

Details: The Foundry, located on the sixth floor of AC Hotel Dayton, has brought back its igloo rooftop dining experience with views of Day Air Ballpark and the Dayton skyline.

The American gastropub-inspired restaurant features chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven paired with a selection of smoked whiskeys, classic cocktails and local brews.

Each igloo is equipped with complimentary blankets, adjustable heaters and ambient lighting. The Igloo Experience is available by reservation from 4 to 6:30 p.m. or 7 to 9:30 p.m. For reservations Monday through Thursday there is a two guest minimum of $50 per person. Friday and Saturday there is a four guest minimum of $60 per person.

For more information, visit thefoundryrooftop.com/igloos.

❄️ Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

Credit: Facebook Photo

Location: 9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Road in Bradford

Details: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine, located on a 20-acre farm just outside of Bradford in Darke County, has introduced a holiday igloo-inspired experience featuring wine or hard cider flights.

The two-hour reservation can be made for two or four people. It features a dry wine flight of four, a sweet wine flight of four or a hard cider flight of four per person, in addition to a pre-packaged charcuterie tray to share and a glass for each person to take home.

Each igloo is decorated with holiday cheer, twinkling lights, cozy decor and a small heater. Reservations are $65 for two people and $125 for four people.

For more information or to reserve an igloo, visit 21barrels.com/book-online.

❄️ The Exchange

Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 210 W. High St. in Pleasant Hill

Details: The Exchange, a community gathering place with axe throwing, yard games and much more in Pleasant Hill, has three options for its igloo experience.

Guests can enjoy a coffee from Local Coffee & Cream (open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday) for $10 per hour in the igloo or a romantic dinner for two featuring wine, salad, bread, steak, shrimp, rice, baked potatoes and cheesecake for $125.

Another option, a two-hour date for $50 where guests can bring in whatever they would like.

For those interested in a photoshoot in the igloo, the owners do work with photographers. For more information or to reserve an igloo, call or text 937-703-3494.