Area credit union planning to demo, redevelop Springboro branch office at same site

River Valley Credit Union is planning to demolish its building and redevelop the site with a new 2,490 square-foot branch office at its 25 W. Central Ave. location in Springboro.
Representatives of River Valley Credit Union, Berardi+Partners of Columbus, recently presented its preliminary site plan review to Springboro Planning Commission.
The credit union location across from Wright Station has a building and a drive-through. They said the new building that will be constructed will include a stand-alone drive-through facility to maintain operations for customers during the demolition and construction phases of the project.
John E. Bowen, River Valley Credit Union president/CEO, said the detached drive-through will feature Interactive Teller Machines, which are similar to ATMs but is able to do different types of transactions.
“We hope to break ground in April or May,” he said.
Bowen said the bank branch will have three tellers and a loan officer working there once it opens.
