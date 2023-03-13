BreakingNews
Here's how you told us local governments should spend COVID relief funds
Area credit union planning to demo, redevelop Springboro branch office at same site

River Valley Credit Union is planning to demolish its building and redevelop the site with a new 2,490 square-foot branch office at its 25 W. Central Ave. location in Springboro.

Representatives of River Valley Credit Union, Berardi+Partners of Columbus, recently presented its preliminary site plan review to Springboro Planning Commission.

The credit union location across from Wright Station has a building and a drive-through. They said the new building that will be constructed will include a stand-alone drive-through facility to maintain operations for customers during the demolition and construction phases of the project.

ExploreSpringboro announces 2023 street, concrete program

John E. Bowen, River Valley Credit Union president/CEO, said the detached drive-through will feature Interactive Teller Machines, which are similar to ATMs but is able to do different types of transactions.

“We hope to break ground in April or May,” he said.

Bowen said the bank branch will have three tellers and a loan officer working there once it opens.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

