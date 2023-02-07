Springboro announces 2023 street, concrete program

Nineteen residential streets in Springboro have been targeted for resurfacing in 2023.
City Council recently approved the list of streets scheduled for resurfacing as well as other concrete work to replace deteriorating curb, gutters, sidewalks and driveway aprons. The engineer’s estimate for the project was listed at $1.67 million.
Two companies submitted bids for the project, Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. submitted a bid of $1.66 million; and John R. Jurgensen Company submitted a bid of nearly $1.82 million. Council awarded the contract to Barrett Paving who submitted the lowest and best bid.
Streets scheduled to be resurfaced this year includes: McDaniels Lane; Sweney Court; Blose Court; West Pugh Drive; Lownes Court; Farr Drive; Crockett Drive; Abbey Springs; Aspen Woods; Aberdeen Circle; Cedar Cove; Meadow Brook; Beckworth Way; Farmridge Road; Stapleton Way; Beckley Farm Way; Cornish Court; Shockton Court; and East Mill Street.
Construction is expected to begin in late summer or early fall, said City Manager Chris Pozzuto.
In other business, council:
Approved a development plan for The Ascent development, which contains three lots totaling 5.56 acres at the west end of Pinnacle Point Drive and will be the site of the new Mayfield Brain & Spine Center medical building.
The property is located approximately 400 feet west of the intersection of Pinnacle Point Drive and West Tech Boulevard in The Ascent portion of the South Tech Business Park and is on the Montgomery County side of Springboro. The building will face Interstate 75 and is near the Dayton Children’s Hospital South Campus.
Approved an agreement for the construction of a storage building at Clearcreek Park.
Dryden Builders, Inc. was selected to build a new 9,000 square-foot building adjacent to the current storage building at a cost not to exceed $550,000. The report said the new storage building will primarily function as a cold storage building for water, sewer and park equipment not being utilized during the winter months.
