Area hospitals included in U.S. News & World Report rankings

Atrium Medical Center’s rehabilitation services ranked 50th in the nation, with heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and stroke designated as “high-performing” areas of care.

“We are extremely proud of the national acknowledgement of the quality of care provided by our rehab team,” said Dr. Keith Bricking, president of Atrium Medical Center. “Our outstanding team of physicians, providers, nurses, and support professionals bring this level of excellence to our hospital each and every day.”

Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received a “high performing” mark for treatment of kidney failure.

Kettering Health was also ranked regionally, with Kettering Health Main Campus ranked second in Dayton and 11th in Ohio.

“We’re dedicated to helping each patient enjoy their best health,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer at Kettering Health. “And this recognition confirms our employees’ success to fulfill that promise to our patients by elevating standards of care and achieving patient-focused outcomes.”

Kettering Health Main Campus earned “high performing” marks for the following procedures and conditions: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, and stroke.

Four other Kettering Health medical centers were also named as “high performing” for the following conditions or procedures: back surgery (spinal fusion) at Soin Medical Center; hip fracture at Soin Medical Center; COPD at Kettering Health Miamisburg; hip replacement at Kettering Health Miamisburg; kidney failure at Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Hamilton, and Kettering Health Miamisburg; and knee replacement at Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Miamisburg.

Also nearby, Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center received “high performing” marks in two conditions, including heart failure and COPD.

For younger patients, Dayton Children’s Hospital is ranked 43rd nationally in pediatric orthopedics, as well as ranked sixth in Ohio and 21st in the Midwest.

Dr. Michael Albert, chief of the orthopedics division at Dayton Children’s Hospital, said the hospital was proud to be part of the ranks on the U.S. News & World Report, saying the hospital offers a wide range of orthopedic services to the community and the rest of the country at large.

Albert highlighted some of those services, including Dayton Children’s spine and scoliosis programs, which provide evaluation and treatment to children from birth to 21 years old. Under their scoliosis care, Dayton Children’s offers Scolio-Pilates, which is an exercise program that includes elongation of the spine and posture, corrective breathing techniques, corrective placement towards spinal neutral, and strengthening.

Additionally, Children’s also offers a minimally-invasive spine surgery called an ApiFix spinal procedure, and Dayton Children’s was the first to perform that procedure in the state of Ohio in November 2020.

Albert said it’s an “extremely positive impact” to be able to provide these kinds of services to the Dayton area and surrounding region, commenting on the growth he has seen while working for Dayton Children’s for 33 years.

“You wouldn’t recognize our campus 30 years ago,” Albert said.

To obtain these rankings, U.S. News evaluates data from nearly 5,000 hospitals. According to the U.S. News, in order for a hospital to be ranked nationally in a specialty, it “must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients.”