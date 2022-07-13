Premier Health opens new emergency room in Beavercreek

Premier Health is expanding in Beavercreek to provide healthcare access for the “growing population in western Greene County,” according to a spokesperson for the hospital network. Premier Health served more than 30,000 emergency department patients from the area in 2021.

“The same emergency team that staffs all Miami Valley Hospital emergency departments is prepared to support the new Beavercreek Emergency Center,” said Dr. Laura Gottron, medical director for the Beavercreek Emergency Center. “When every minute counts, the center will serve as a rapid access point that is integrated with all the specialty services provided within the Premier Health system.”

Hospital networks have opened eight emergency departments in the Dayton region in the past decade, some attached to a hospital and some freestanding. Two others have closed.

Satellite ERs have the ability to provide crucial care in areas that don’t have full-service hospitals and might otherwise not have immediate access to emergency health services.

Freestanding ERs can also play a business role when they serve as a gateway to more patients referred to more services within the health system.