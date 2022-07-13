Premier Health opens new emergency room in Beavercreek

Premier Health has opened a new emergency center in Beavercreek that will provide full-service, 24-hour emergency care to patients with minor to severe injuries and conditions.
The new 14,650-square-foot Miami Valley Hospital Beavercreek Emergency Center is located at 2400 Lakeview Drive, where Premier Health opened an outpatient medical building in December 2019.
“Premier Health is pleased to expand access to emergency care and to bring the expertise and experience of Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center to Beavercreek and surrounding communities,” said Barbara Johnson, chief operating officer of Premier Health. “Increasing access to emergency care in this growing community furthers our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve.”
The free-standing emergency center features 12 emergency treatment rooms, including two trauma bays, the hospital network said in an announcement, and the department will be staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians from Miami Valley Hospital.
Additional services will include faster access to stroke treatment from Premier Health’s TeleStroke Network, lab and imaging services, including outpatient CT and X-ray, access to CareFlight Air and Mobile Services, enhanced capability to keep patients who require a less than 24-hour length of stay for observation, and a community room with audio-visual capabilities that the public can reserve for meetings or training sessions.
Premier Health is expanding in Beavercreek to provide healthcare access for the “growing population in western Greene County,” according to a spokesperson for the hospital network. Premier Health served more than 30,000 emergency department patients from the area in 2021.
“The same emergency team that staffs all Miami Valley Hospital emergency departments is prepared to support the new Beavercreek Emergency Center,” said Dr. Laura Gottron, medical director for the Beavercreek Emergency Center. “When every minute counts, the center will serve as a rapid access point that is integrated with all the specialty services provided within the Premier Health system.”
Hospital networks have opened eight emergency departments in the Dayton region in the past decade, some attached to a hospital and some freestanding. Two others have closed.
Satellite ERs have the ability to provide crucial care in areas that don’t have full-service hospitals and might otherwise not have immediate access to emergency health services.
Freestanding ERs can also play a business role when they serve as a gateway to more patients referred to more services within the health system.
