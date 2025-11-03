Afroman to perform at The Bearded Saddle Saloon in Butler County

The venue was The Golden Key from 1960 until it was purchased in December of 2024 and became The Bearded Saddle Saloon.

“We wanted to have him, because we’re trying to take an old legendary bar that had a lot of famous singers in it, and we’re trying to bring some artists in to make it a big venue again,” said Nicci Meece, bar owner, who owns and operates the establishment with her husband, Brad Reid.

Being the last stop on his tour, she said Afroman wanted to play a hometown concert.

“I’m excited that he’s a local town person, and that we get somebody that made it big in our establishment, that lives locally,” Meece said. “It’s going to be a great, entertaining show. We have Bank Boi opening up for him. Afroman is also going to do a meet-and-greet before the show, so he will sit, talk and hang out with all the people that come to the concert.”

Afroman, a rapper, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, released a major label debut, “The Good Times” in 2001 and he was nominated for a Grammy Award the following year.

In 2022, police raided his Adams County, Ohio home, and Afroman released an album of songs and music videos about the incident, including the song “Lemon Pound Cake.”

Over the past couple of decades, he has recorded a number of projects, songs and music videos, including “Famous Player,” a five-song EP and single that was released in 2023. Afroman also declared his presidential candidacy in 2024.

Afroman will present a live outdoor performance at 9 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Bearded Saddle Saloon with a special guest performance by Bank Boi. Also, there will be a meet-and-greet with Afroman prior to the show at 8 p.m.

“He’s a great entertainer, and we are excited to have him at The Bearded Saddle Saloon,” Meece said.

Advance tickets are $50 online at https://allevents.in/oxford/afroman-the-bearded-saddle-saloon-tickets/80001194359232 or in-person at The Bearded Saddle Saloon, Nicc and Norm’s Tavern and The Rack Room. Tickets at the door are $55.

In addition to the outdoor concert, The Bearded Saddle Saloon will feature free-admission performances by local rock favorites Arcadia, Highway 61, and Marshall Hiwatt the same night.

MORE DETAILS

The Bearded Saddle Saloon is located at 1435 Oxford Trenton Road in Oxford. For the latest updates events, such as live music, open mic nights, bike nights, and line dancing on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit The Bearded Saddle Saloon’s Facebook page.