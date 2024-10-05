BCRTA, others offering free rides from Butler County to BLINK in Cincinnati

Butler County Regional Transit Authority, Metro and TANK are partnering to provide free rides to the 2024 BLINK event.

In 2022, BLINK, an immersive light and art show in Cincinnati, worked with Metro and TANK, the respective Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky transit services, to provide nearly 185,000 rides during the festival.

Butler County RTA now joins the transit partners as BLINK aims to expand its reach.

“BCRTA is excited to provide a ‘Link to BLINK’ for Butler County residents,” said Shawn Cowan, BCRTA spokesperson, adding this is the first time the transit organization has participated in such a major event. “The success of this initiative will serve as a key indicator of our ability to continue offering special transportation services for future events in downtown Cincinnati.”

Beginning at 6 p.m. nightly Oct. 17-20, Metro and TANK will offer fare-free rides. All rides on both networks, including free direct routes to BLINK via three Park and Ride locations. Drop off will be at the Riverfront Transit Center.

BCRTA’s CincyLink will shuttle BLINK patrons from Park and Ride locations to the Riverfront Transit Station from 5:30-11 p.m. throughout the BLINK weekend. Butler County’s Park and Ride start points are at the Middletown Meijer, 3651 Towne Blvd. and the West Chester Twp. Meijer, 7390 Tylersville Road.

“This partnership is a win for everyone, in convenience, cost and energy efficiency,” said Justin Brookhart, Executive Director of BLINK. “We like to say ‘Don’t BLINK and drive,’ because this festival is meant to be experienced walking through the streets of downtown and NKY.”

BLINK PARK AND RIDE LOCATIONS

● Cincinnati State, 3658 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati

● Crossroads Oakley, 3500 Madison Road, Cincinnati

● Northern Kentucky University, 1 Louie B. Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky (Oct. 18 and 19 only)

● Meijer, 3651 Towne Blvd., Middletown

● Meijer, 7390 Tylersville Rd., West Chester Twp.

