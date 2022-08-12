dayton-daily-news logo
X

CareSource announces plans for health hub at former Good Samaritan Hospital site

A proposed site plan for a new facility and parking lot for the YMCA of Greater Dayton and other groups on the former Good Samaritan Hospital property. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
A proposed site plan for a new facility and parking lot for the YMCA of Greater Dayton and other groups on the former Good Samaritan Hospital property. CONTRIBUTED

Community Content
By , Staff Writer
26 minutes ago
CareSource to open Health Hub as part of new facility

CareSource, a Dayton-based non-profit health insurance company that primarily manages Medicaid plans, will open its first CareSource Health Hub at the new YMCA being built at the former Good Samaritan Hospital site.

CareSource is one of a handful of partners Premier Health is working with to take part in the Northwest Health and Wellness Campus coming to the former Good Samaritan Hospital site, according to the Phoenix Next plan.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton anticipates filling half of the 50,000-square-foot facility. Other partners include United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, County Corp and Wright State University.

ExploreGood Sam site project will help with health, next-gen learning, partners say

CareSource will have about 1,342 square feet of the new building. The overall project is expected to cost $17 million to build, but the estimated cost of CareSource’s portion was not available.

“It’s a very exciting project for us,” said Dr. Judith Davis, vice president of Care Coordination at CareSource. “I’m most excited for the community and what this project is.”

The CareSource Health Hub will be the first of its kind for the company, which will be utilizing this space to connect with clients who need help filling gaps in their health care and provide classes and services aimed at educating on topics such as lactation, parenting, cooking and living with diabetes.

“We’re going to have a fully functional kitchen,” Davis said. “We’re going to teach healthy classes to the individuals that come into this space.”

ExploreFull plan for Good Samaritan site revealed, but city officials have concerns

While CareSource was deciding what to use this space for, it looked at challenges the community is facing, Davis said. Diabetes is prevalent in the area with limited access to healthy food and ingredients.

Davis said CareSource found that about 74% of residents struggle accessing a grocery store, and 43% have low access to a store within a mile.

“The other things we’ll be doing with the kitchen is helping people understand and do meal planning,” Davis said. They also plan to partner with local chefs.

CareSource hopes to fill gaps by providing education on managing and living with chronic conditions like diabetes, as well as filling other gaps in care, like doctor visits and access to diabetic monitors.

ExploreGood Sam redevelopment plan gets green light from city

Premier Health closed the former Good Samaritan Hospital in 2018 before later demolishing it, leaving behind the parking garage. In July, Dayton’s planning board approved the plan to construct a new facility on the former Good Samaritan Hospital site for the new YMCA and six partners, including CareSource.

Combined ShapeCaption
Shown here, from a drone, is the site where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Shown here, from a drone, is the site where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Combined ShapeCaption
Shown here, from a drone, is the site where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Staff Writer Cornelius Frolik contributed to this story.

In Other News
1
Allergies or COVID-19? Here are some ways to tell the difference
2
Brothers with ties to Dayton seeking living kidney donors
3
COVID-19 vaccine found to affect some women’s menstrual cycle
4
Region still in ‘high’ COVID level despite cases seeing slight decline
5
EXPLAINER: Will abortion be on more state ballots after Kansas vote?

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top