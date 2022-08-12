CareSource announces plans for health hub at former Good Samaritan Hospital site

The CareSource Health Hub will be the first of its kind for the company, which will be utilizing this space to connect with clients who need help filling gaps in their health care and provide classes and services aimed at educating on topics such as lactation, parenting, cooking and living with diabetes.

“We’re going to have a fully functional kitchen,” Davis said. “We’re going to teach healthy classes to the individuals that come into this space.”

While CareSource was deciding what to use this space for, it looked at challenges the community is facing, Davis said. Diabetes is prevalent in the area with limited access to healthy food and ingredients.

Davis said CareSource found that about 74% of residents struggle accessing a grocery store, and 43% have low access to a store within a mile.

“The other things we’ll be doing with the kitchen is helping people understand and do meal planning,” Davis said. They also plan to partner with local chefs.

CareSource hopes to fill gaps by providing education on managing and living with chronic conditions like diabetes, as well as filling other gaps in care, like doctor visits and access to diabetic monitors.

Explore Good Sam redevelopment plan gets green light from city

Premier Health closed the former Good Samaritan Hospital in 2018 before later demolishing it, leaving behind the parking garage. In July, Dayton’s planning board approved the plan to construct a new facility on the former Good Samaritan Hospital site for the new YMCA and six partners, including CareSource.

Combined Shape Caption Shown here, from a drone, is the site where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER Combined Shape Caption Shown here, from a drone, is the site where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Staff Writer Cornelius Frolik contributed to this story.