Carlisle school board considering renewing operations levy

The board Monday approved a resolution of necessity for the renewal of an emergency levy that was first approved in May 2013, and renewed again in 2018. The levy, currently at 5.9 mills, generates $993,222 a year, according to Treasurer Dan Bassler.

Bassler said the resolution of necessity will go to the Warren County Auditor’s Office where the millage will be determined based on the district’s property tax valuation. After that is determined, the board can vote on a resolution to proceed to place the renewal levy on the May ballot at its Jan. 23 meeting.