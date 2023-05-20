Carlisle to appoint Christopher J. Lohr as new city manager

Carlisle City Council will be voting at its Tuesday meeting to approve Christopher J. Lohr as the next city manager.
City officials announced the selection late Friday after Lohr emerged as the preferred candidate following a national search for a professional city manager by Management Advisory Group LLC of Westerville. Council is expected to approve a resolution appointing Lohr and to administer the oath of office to him at Tuesday’s meeting.
Winkler said there were 16 applicants for the position through its search firm Management Advisory Group and that council interviewed five of those candidates. After the two finalists were selected, Winkler said the city department heads interviewed the candidates and provided feedback on the candidates to council.
“I look forward to this new role in Carlisle. I was inspired to apply due to the vision of the City Council and the city’s professional staff,” Lohr said. “I look forward to getting to know the community, its residents, and businesses, and working with City Council and staff to continue to make Carlisle a wonderful place to live and work.”
He will begin his new duties in Carlisle at the end of May, Winkler said.
Lohr will bring 16 years of local government experience to the city of Carlisle. He has served in various roles with the city of Huber Heights, the village of Enon, and the city of Riverside where he currently serves as assistant city manager/human resources administrator. He has experience in all aspects of local government including, but not limited to, planning, zoning, economic development, finance, human resources, information technology, and working with elected and appointed officials.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wright State University and a master of public administration from University of Illinois, Springfield. Lohr is actively involved in the International City/County Management Association, Ohio City/County Management Association, and Dayton Area Managers Association.
“We look forward to having Chris serve as our new city manager. He will bring broad experience and a proven track record of successful local government management and enthusiasm to the position,” Winkler said. “His experience in economic development, community programs, and responsible fiscal management will greatly benefit the Carlisle community and provide strong and steady leadership for City staff.”
Lohr will replace Julie Duffy, who stepped down as city manager in February 2023 to become West Carrollton’s finance director. Duffy had worked for the city in various positions including finance director for 24 years, with the last 6½ years as city manager.
Ryan Rushing, who served as finance director and interim city manager, also recently stepped down to become the new Beavercreek Twp. administrator.
About the Author