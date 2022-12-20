Centerville moves forward to create outdoor drinking area

CENTERVILLE — Centerville will create an outdoor drinking area in the commercial and parkland area of a major mixed-use development after the city council voted to approve the plan Monday.
The 32-acre designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, will be within Cornerstone of Centerville, which features an assortment of retail, restaurant, office and residential uses at the intersection of Feedwire Road and Wilmington Pike.
DORAs launched in Ohio in 2015 as an economic development tool and a way to garner exposure for communities and businesses alike in places like Cincinnati, Dayton, Fairborn, Hamilton, Lebanon, Mason, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Middletown, Springboro and Springfield.
They allow restaurants or businesses with proper liquor licenses to sell alcoholic beverages in designated plastic cups. Those beverages can be taken off premise and consumed within designated area that are indicated by signage.
Council voted to approve the DORA following a public hearing at its regularly scheduled meeting.
Next the city’s staff will file its approved legislation with the state. The DORA, which will be Centerville’s first, should be operational by the spring, officials previously said.
Restaurants that will be able to sell drinks for enjoyment within the DORA include Bagger Dave’s Tavern, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, First Watch and Home2Suites by Hilton, Vogelsang said.
“Since we did our initial public hearing, we have received no feedback from the city about anyone having concerns about this DORA designation for public hearing tonight,” Vogelsang said.
The proposed outdoor drinking area will operate from 10 a.m. to midnight daily.
“We had initially proposed noon to midnight and based upon feedback from businesses, specifically First Watch, they asked that that time be 10 a.m.,” said Mariah Vogelgesang, the assistant city manager.
Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said the DORA is “very exciting.”
“I think the feedback that you’ve received from the restaurants in that area has been all very positive,” Compton said. “I think it’ll really be a real nice addition there for those who like to be around there and might want to carry around something with them in the area itself.”
