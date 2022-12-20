Centerville moves forward to create outdoor drinking area

Council voted to approve the DORA following a public hearing at its regularly scheduled meeting.

Next the city’s staff will file its approved legislation with the state. The DORA, which will be Centerville’s first, should be operational by the spring, officials previously said.

Restaurants that will be able to sell drinks for enjoyment within the DORA include Bagger Dave’s Tavern, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, First Watch and Home2Suites by Hilton, Vogelsang said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“Since we did our initial public hearing, we have received no feedback from the city about anyone having concerns about this DORA designation for public hearing tonight,” Vogelsang said.

The proposed outdoor drinking area will operate from 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

“We had initially proposed noon to midnight and based upon feedback from businesses, specifically First Watch, they asked that that time be 10 a.m.,” said Mariah Vogelgesang, the assistant city manager.

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said the DORA is “very exciting.”

“I think the feedback that you’ve received from the restaurants in that area has been all very positive,” Compton said. “I think it’ll really be a real nice addition there for those who like to be around there and might want to carry around something with them in the area itself.”