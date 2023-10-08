Police: Centerville man has been missing since Sept. 27

The Centerville Police Department is working to locate a 66-year-old who has been missing since late September.

Centerville police are asking for the public’s help in finding Barry C. Smith, 66. Smith has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 27, according to police. Smith left his residence in Centerville driving a Blue 2008 H2 Hummer with an Ohio registration ERS 9799.

If anyone has information about Smith’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Centerville Police Department at 937-433-7661.