Cornerstone of Centerville South project clears zoning hurdle at I-675 and Wilmington Pike

It represents a $93 million investment, according to developer Oberer Companies.

Centerville City Council voted unanimously to approve a zoning map amendment at a public hearing Monday. That map rezones approximately 30 acres of the 72-acre site to Business Planned Development to allow for entertainment/outdoor recreational use, which is not permitted under the previously existing Office Planned Development zoning district and Corporate Business overlay district at the site.

During the public hearing, residents expressed concerns about the potential impact of rezoning the lot for entertainment and hospitality use so close to their residences, including noise pollution and light pollution.

Mary Jane Matthews, who lives on a nearby street in Sugarcreek Twp. just east of the proposed development, asked city council to help limit the impact of the project on nearby residents.

“Anything that goes across Clyo Road into that area is going to impact us from a traffic perspective, from a noise perspective and just who knows what all goes in there, what kind of people are going to be in that area?” Matthews said.

“So from our perspective, the traffic is already horrible. To get out of our area and get out to 675 can take anywhere from five to 20 minutes ... and to put anything else in there, especially something like an entertainment (use), that could (mean) a ton of people coming in. That’s going to be a really bad impact on what’s going to happen with the traffic there.”

Centerville City Planner Ian Vanness said a requirement of the planning development process is a traffic impact study, which is underway.

“That’s in collaboration with Greene County and Sugarcreek Twp. because there’s also a parcel between the subject property and Wilmington Pike that’s also part of the development,” Vanness said.

Chris Conley, president/partner of Oberer Companies, said if the entire site were developed for office use, traffic would be more intensely focused in the mornings and late afternoons as employees arrive and leave work. Incorporating dining, retail and entertainment uses “will blend the traffic throughout the day,” he said.

Oberer is next scheduled to take a preliminary development plan for the site before Centerville’s Planning Commission on June 17, Vanness said.

Oberer is hoping to launch the development with roadwork in spring of 2025, with some tenants expected to move in by the end of that year, Conley previously said. The entire mixed-use development will take approximately three to five years to complete, he said.